Zarejestruj

Estedent Nazih El-Jichi

Działalność lecznicza
Ambulatoryjne świadczenia zdrowotne

adres: ul. Gdańska 66 (82-103 Stegna)
wojewodztwo: pomorskie
powiat: Stegna
tel.: 662 555 512

Jednostki - Estedent Nazih El-Jichi

  • Estedent

    Stegna, ul. Gdańska 66 (pomorskie / powiat Stegna)
    Telefon: 662 555 512
    Email: nazih@o2.pl
    • Poradnia stomatologiczna
      Stegna, ul. Gdańska 66      Telefon: 662 555 512  
      Poradnia stomatologiczna
      • Leczenie stomatologiczne - Chirurgia stomatologiczna
      • Leczenie stomatologiczne - Ortodoncja
      • Leczenie stomatologiczne - Periodontologia
      • Leczenie stomatologiczne - Protetyka stomatologiczna
      • Leczenie stomatologiczne - Stomatologia dziecięca
      • Leczenie stomatologiczne - Stomatologia zachowawcza z endodoncją
SKOMENTUJ
KOMENTARZE (0)