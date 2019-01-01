Centrum Stomatologii Kompleksowej ALDENT s.c. M. Paradowska, G.Paradowski

adres: Willowa 1 lokal 4 (20-819 Lublin)
wojewodztwo: lubelskie
powiat: M. Lublin
tel.: 081 7188800
email: csk_aldent@interia.pl
Jednostki - Centrum Stomatologii Kompleksowej...
-
Centrum Stomatologii Kompleksowej ALDENT Jednostka już nie funkcjonuje!Tomaszowice, Dąbrowica 166 (lubelskie / powiat Jastków)
-
-
Gabinet stomatologicznyTomaszowice, Dąbrowica 166
Poradnia stomatologiczna
- Leczenie stomatologiczne - Stomatologia zachowawcza z endodoncją
- Leczenie stomatologiczne - Chirurgia stomatologiczna
- Leczenie stomatologiczne - Ortodoncja
- Leczenie stomatologiczne - Periodontologia
- Leczenie stomatologiczne - Protetyka stomatologiczna
- Leczenie stomatologiczne - Stomatologia dziecięca
-
-
Centrum Stomatologii Kompleksowej ALDENTLublin, Willowa 1 lokal 4 (lubelskie / powiat M. Lublin)Telefon: 500087055
Email: csk_aldent@interia.pl
-
-
Gabinet stomatologicznyLublin, Willowa 1 lokal 4
Poradnia stomatologiczna
- Leczenie stomatologiczne - Chirurgia stomatologiczna
- Leczenie stomatologiczne - Ortodoncja
- Leczenie stomatologiczne - Periodontologia
- Leczenie stomatologiczne - Protetyka stomatologiczna
- Leczenie stomatologiczne - Stomatologia dziecięca
- Leczenie stomatologiczne - Stomatologia zachowawcza z endodoncją
-
WYPOWIEDZ SIĘ!