Centrum Stomatologii Kompleksowej ALDENT s.c. M. Paradowska, G.Paradowski

adres: Willowa 1 lokal 4 (20-819 Lublin)
wojewodztwo: lubelskie
powiat: M. Lublin
tel.: 081 7188800

Jednostki - Centrum Stomatologii Kompleksowej...

  • Centrum Stomatologii Kompleksowej ALDENT Jednostka już nie funkcjonuje!

    Tomaszowice, Dąbrowica 166 (lubelskie / powiat Jastków)
    • Gabinet stomatologiczny
      Tomaszowice, Dąbrowica 166     
      Poradnia stomatologiczna
      • Leczenie stomatologiczne - Stomatologia zachowawcza z endodoncją
      • Leczenie stomatologiczne - Chirurgia stomatologiczna
      • Leczenie stomatologiczne - Ortodoncja
      • Leczenie stomatologiczne - Periodontologia
      • Leczenie stomatologiczne - Protetyka stomatologiczna
      • Leczenie stomatologiczne - Stomatologia dziecięca

  • Centrum Stomatologii Kompleksowej ALDENT

    Lublin, Willowa 1 lokal 4 (lubelskie / powiat M. Lublin)
    Telefon: 500087055
    Email: csk_aldent@interia.pl
    • Gabinet stomatologiczny
      Lublin, Willowa 1 lokal 4     
      Poradnia stomatologiczna
      • Leczenie stomatologiczne - Chirurgia stomatologiczna
      • Leczenie stomatologiczne - Ortodoncja
      • Leczenie stomatologiczne - Periodontologia
      • Leczenie stomatologiczne - Protetyka stomatologiczna
      • Leczenie stomatologiczne - Stomatologia dziecięca
      • Leczenie stomatologiczne - Stomatologia zachowawcza z endodoncją
