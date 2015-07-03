Fani Mili Kunis i Ashtona Kutchera z pewnością dotarli już do tych wieści Nieoficjalnie wiadomo, że Mila Kunis jest w ciąży! Mało tego, prawdopodobnie jest to ciąża bliźniacza.

Reklama

Kunis i Kutcher mają kilkumiesięczną córkę Wyatt Isabelle, ale zawsze podkreślali, że chętnie postarają się o rodzeństwo dla swojej pociechy. Kiedyś wyznali w rozmowie, że trójka to idealna liczba jeśli chodzi o posiadanie potomstwa. Ich marzenie się spełni i to podwójnie: z tego co nam wiaodmo, Mila Kunis jest w ciąży z bliźniętami!

Mila Kunis jest w drugiej ciąży

Do mediów przedarły się informacje, że Mila Kunis spodziewa się rodzeństwa dla Wyatt Isabelle. Oczywiście to tylko niepotwierdzone doniesienia, ale osoby z towarzystwa pary potwierdzają, że aktorka unika jak ognia ryzykownych i stresujących sytuacji, rezygnuje z występowania w filmach i absolutnie nie dotyka alkoholu. Przestała także ostro trenować, co było już jej wieloletnim przyzwyczajeniem.

Ona wciąż zdrowo się odżywia, ale to oczywiste, że teraz ma zachcianki. Np. je hamburgera podczas pchania wózka dziecięcego. Nie pije w ogóle alkoholu, nawet wina lub piwa. Zamiast tego, pije herbatąę i wodę gazowaną. Ale kiedy przyjaciele pytają ją dlaczego ona nie pije, ona po prostu odpowiada uśmiechem.

Czy to zapowiedź kolejnej ciąży? Jeśli plotki się potwierdzą, że Kunis spodziewa się bliźniąt, to będzie to rewelacyjna wiadomość!

Reklama

Zobacz:

Kunis rezygnuje z kariery?

Ashton Kutcher oszalał na punkcie córeczki

Zjawiskowa Mila Kunis na premierze filmu

Tomasz Lis złamał zasady etyki dziennikarskiej