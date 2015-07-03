Mila Kunis jest w ciąży bliźniaczej
Ale to nie koniec rewelacji. Prawdopodobnie jest to ciąża mnoga!
Fani Mili Kunis i Ashtona Kutchera z pewnością dotarli już do tych wieści Nieoficjalnie wiadomo, że Mila Kunis jest w ciąży! Mało tego, prawdopodobnie jest to ciąża bliźniacza.
Kunis i Kutcher mają kilkumiesięczną córkę Wyatt Isabelle, ale zawsze podkreślali, że chętnie postarają się o rodzeństwo dla swojej pociechy. Kiedyś wyznali w rozmowie, że trójka to idealna liczba jeśli chodzi o posiadanie potomstwa. Ich marzenie się spełni i to podwójnie: z tego co nam wiaodmo, Mila Kunis jest w ciąży z bliźniętami!
@aplusk and Mila Kunis Expecting Twins? Ok! Said " “Mila is tired all the time now… And she gets hungry really quickly, and if she doesn’t eat right at that moment, she gets supercrabby.” The supposed “insider” adds that Kunis is “not drinking any alcohol at all, not even wine or beer… But when her friends ask her why she’s not drinking, she just responds with a grin.” None of this, of course, is any proof that she’s pregnant and expecting twins. Further offering no concrete evidence, the tabloid’s bogus source generally notes (with seemingly no authority), “They think that three kids is the ideal number, and they like the idea of having them quickly, rather than waiting years to get pregnant again.” The magazine even writes that Kutcher and Kunis “suspect they are having boys.” But I'm sad to say Mila And Ashton aren't having twins and aren't pregnant at all!!! there is nothing in magazine that states that they are having twins and the rest of the page was just quotes of was Mila was pregnant with baby Wyatt and also went on to say that Ashton was also a twin, people were actually getting annoying with magazine and saying "but the entire cover story that OK! is selling on newsstands for $4.99 is a complete lie" • do you want Ashton and Mila to have twins in the future? Leave what you think in the comment section below
Zdjęcie zamieszczone przez użytkownika Gossip City (@gossipcityx)
1 Lip, 2015 o 10:55 PDT
Mila Kunis jest w drugiej ciąży
Do mediów przedarły się informacje, że Mila Kunis spodziewa się rodzeństwa dla Wyatt Isabelle. Oczywiście to tylko niepotwierdzone doniesienia, ale osoby z towarzystwa pary potwierdzają, że aktorka unika jak ognia ryzykownych i stresujących sytuacji, rezygnuje z występowania w filmach i absolutnie nie dotyka alkoholu. Przestała także ostro trenować, co było już jej wieloletnim przyzwyczajeniem.
Ona wciąż zdrowo się odżywia, ale to oczywiste, że teraz ma zachcianki. Np. je hamburgera podczas pchania wózka dziecięcego. Nie pije w ogóle alkoholu, nawet wina lub piwa. Zamiast tego, pije herbatąę i wodę gazowaną. Ale kiedy przyjaciele pytają ją dlaczego ona nie pije, ona po prostu odpowiada uśmiechem.
Czy to zapowiedź kolejnej ciąży? Jeśli plotki się potwierdzą, że Kunis spodziewa się bliźniąt, to będzie to rewelacyjna wiadomość!
