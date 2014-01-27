Grammy Awards 2014 zwycięzcy
Muzyczna gala Grammy Awards 2014 już za nami! Kto wygrał?
Opublikowano: 27.01.2014, 16:22
Grammy 2014 rozdane! W nocy z niedzieli na poniedziałek odbyła się 56. ceremonia wręczenia muzycznych nagród. Kto wyszedł z gali trzymając w ręku statuetkę? Największe uznanie wzbudził duet Daft Punk, który zdobył aż pięć wyróżnień. Po cztery statuetki zdobył Macklemore & Ryan Lewis. Trzy nagrody otrzymał Justin Timberlake, a dwie Lorde i Jay Z. Polska też została zauważona! W kategorii Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album statuetkę otrzymał Włodek Pawlik. Zobacz pełną listę zwycięzców
Nagranie roku:
- "Get Lucky" - Daft Punk & Pharrell Williams
- "Royals" - Lorde
- "Locked Out Of Heaven" - Bruno Mars
- "Blurred Lines" - Robin Thicke Featuring T.I. & Pharrell
- "Radioactive" - Imagine Dragons
Album roku:
- "Good Kid, M.A.A.D City" - Kendrick Lamar
- "The Heist" - Macklemore & Ryan Lewis
- 'The Blessed Unrest" - Sara Bareilles
- "Random Access Memories" - Daft Punk
- "Red" - Taylor Swift
Piosenka roku:
- "Roar" - Katy Perry
- "Royals" - Lorde
- "Same Love" - Macklemore & Ryan Lewis Featuring Mary Lambert
- "Just Give Me A Reason" - Pink Featuring Nate Ruess
- "Locked Out Of Heaven" - Bruno Mars
Najlepszy nowy artysta:
- Macklemore & Ryan Lewis
- Kacey Musgraves
- Ed Sheeran
- James Blake
- Kendrick Lamar
Najlepszy solowy występ pop:
- "Brave" - Sara Bareilles
- "Royals" - Lorde
- "When I Was Your Man" - Bruno Mars
- "Roar" - Katy Perry
- "Mirrors" - Justin Timberlake
Najlepszy grupowy występ pop:
- "Just Give Me A Reason" - Pink Featuring Nate Ruess
- "Stay" - Rihanna Featuring Mikky Ekko
- "Blurred Lines" - Robin Thicke Featuring T.I. & Pharrell
- "Suit & Tie" - Justin Timberlake & Jay-Z
- "Get Lucky" - Daft Punk & Pharrell Williams
Najlepszy instrumentalny album pop:
- "Steppin' Out" - Herb Alpert
- "The Beat" - Boney James
- "Handpicked" - Earl Klugh
- "Summer Horns" - Dave Koz, Gerald Albright, Mindi Abair & Richard Elliot
- "Hacienda" - Jeff Lorber Fusion
Najlepszy album pop:
- "Paradise" - Lana Del Rey
- "The 20/20 Experience - The Complete Experience" - Justin Timberlake
- "Pure Heroine" - Lorde
- "Unorthodox Jukebox" - Bruno Mars
- "Blurred Lines" - Robin Thicke
Najlepsze nagranie dance:
- "Need U (100%)" - Duke Dumont Featuring A*M*E & MNEK
- "This Is What It Feels Like" - Armin Van Buuren Featuring Trevor Guthrie
- "Clarity" - Zedd Featuring Foxes
- "Sweet Nothing" - Calvin Harris Featuring Florence Welch
- "Atmosphere" - Kaskade
Najlepszy album dance:
- "Atmosphere" - Kaskade
- "A Color Map Of The Sun" - Pretty Lights
- "Random Access Memories" - Daft Punk
- "Settle" - Disclosure
- "18 Months" - Calvin Harris
Najlepszy tradycyjny album pop:
- "Viva Duets" - Tony Bennett & Various Artists
- "To Be Loved" - Michael Bublé
- "The Standards" - Gloria Estefan
- "Cee Lo's Magic Moment" - Cee Lo Green
- "Now" - Dionne Warwick
Najlepszy występ rockowy:
- "Always Alright" - Alabama Shakes
- "The Stars (Are Out Tonight)" - David Bowie
- "Radioactive" - Imagine Dragons
- "Kashmir" - Led Zeppelin
- "My God Is The Sun" - Queens Of The Stone Age
- "I'm Shakin'" - Jack White
Najlepszy występ metalowy:
- "The Enemy Inside" - Dream Theater
- "In Due Time" - Killswitch Engage
- "T.N.T." - Anthrax
- "God Is Dead?" - Black Sabbath
- "Room 24" - Volbeat Featuring King Diamond
Najlepsza piosenka rockowa:
- "Ain't Messin 'Round" - Gary Clark Jr.
- "Cut Me Some Slack" - Paul McCartney, Dave Grohl, Krist Novoselic, Pat Smear
- "Doom And Gloom" - The Rolling Stones
- "God Is Dead?" - Black Sabbath
- "Panic Station" - Muse
Najlepszy album rockowy:
- "13" - Black Sabbath
- "The Next Day" - David Bowie
- "Mechanical Bull" - Kings Of Leon
- "Celebration Day" - Led Zeppelin
- "...Like Clockwork" - Queens Of The Stone Age
- "Psychedelic Pill" - Neil Young With Crazy Horse
Najlepszy album alternatywny:
- "The Worse Things Get, The Harder I Fight, The Harder I Fight, The More I Love You" - Neko Case
- "Trouble Will Find Me" - The National
- "Hesitation Marks" - Nine Inch Nails
- "Lonerism" - Tame Impala
- "Modern Vampires Of The City" - Vampire Weekend
Najlepszy występ R&B:
- "Love And War" - Tamar Braxton
- "Best Of Me" - Anthony Hamilton
- "Nakamarra" - Hiatus Kaiyote Featuring Q-Tip
- "How Many Drinks?" - Miguel Featuring Kendrick Lamar
- "Something" - Snarky Puppy With Lalah Hathaway
Najlepszy występ tradycyjny R&B:
- "Please Come Home" - Gary Clark Jr.
- "Get It Right" - Fantasia
- "Quiet Fire" - Maysa
- "Hey Laura" - Gregory Porter
- "Yesterday" - Ryan Shaw
Najlepsza piosenka R&B:
- "Best Of Me" - Anthony Hamilton
- "Love And War" - Tamar Braxton
- "Only One" - PJ Morton Featuring Stevie Wonder
- "Pusher Love Girl" - Justin Timberlake
- "Without Me" - Fantasia Featuring Kelly Rowland & Missy Elliot
Najlepszy album współczesny:
- "Love And War" - Tamar Braxton
- "Side Effects Of You" - Fantasia
- "One: In The Chamber" - Salaam Remi
- "Unapologetic" - Rihanna
- "New York: A Love Story" - Mack Wilds
Najlepszy album R&B
- "R&B Divas" - Faith Evans
- "Girl On Fire" - Alicia Keys
- "Love In The Future" - John Legend
- "Better" - Chrisette Michele
- "Three Kings" - TGT
Najlepszy występ rap:
- "Started From The Bottom" - Drake
- "Berzerk" - Eminem
- "Tom Ford" - Jay Z
- "Swimming Pools (Drank)" - Kendrick Lamar
- "Thrift Shop" - Macklemore & Ryan Lewis Featuring Wanz
Najlepszy duet rap:
- "Power Trip" - J. Cole Featuring Miguel
- "Part II (On The Run)" - Jay Z Featuring Beyoncé
- "Holy Grail" - Jay Z Featuring Justin Timberlake
- "Now Or Never" - Kendrick Lamar Featuring Mary J. Blige
- "Remember You" - Wiz Khalifa Featuring The Weeknd
Najlepsza piosenka rap:
- "F***in' Problems" - ASAP Rocky Featuring Drake, 2 Chainz & Kendrick Lamar
- "Holy Grail" - Jay Z Featuring Justin Timberlake
- "New Slaves" - Kanye West
- "Started From The Bottom" - Drake
- "Thrift Shop" - Macklemore & Ryan Lewis Featuring Wanz
Najlepszy album rap:
- "Nothing Was The Same" - Drake
- "Magna Carta...Holy Grail" - Jay Z
- "Good Kid, M.A.A.D City" - Kendrick Lamar
- "The Heist" - Macklemore & Ryan Lewis
- "Yeezus" - Kanye West
Najlepszy solowy występ country:
- "I Drive Your Truck" - Lee Brice
- "I Want Crazy" - Hunter Hayes
- "Mama's Broken Heart" - Miranda Lambert
- "Wagon Wheel" - Darius Rucker
- "Mine Would Be You" - Blake Shelton
Najlepsza piosenka country:
- "Begin Again" - Taylor Swift
- "I Drive Your Truck" - Lee Brice
- "Mama's Broken Heart" - Miranda Lambert
- "Merry Go 'Round" - Kacey Musgraves
- "Mine Would Be You" - Blake Shelton
Najlepszy album country:
- "Night Train" - Jason Aldean
- "Two Lanes Of Freedom" - Tim McGraw
- "Same Trailer Different Park" - Kacey Musgraves
- "Based On A True Story" - Blake Shelton
- "Red" - Taylor Swift
Najlepszy album new age:
- "Lux" - Brian Eno
- "Illumination" - Peter Kater
- "Final Call" - Kitaro
- "Awakening The Fire" - R. Carlos Nakai & Will Clipman
- "Love's River" - Laura Sullivan
Najlepsza piosenka jazzowa:
- "Don't Run" - Terence Blanchard, soloist
- "Song For Maura" - Paquito D'Rivera, soloist
- "Song Without Words #4: Duet" - Fred Hersch, soloist
- "Stadium Jazz" - Donny McCaslin, soloist
- "Orbits" - Wayne Shorter
Najlepszy album jazzowy:
- "The World According To Andy Bey" - Andy Bey
- "Attachments" - Lorraine Feather
- "Liquid Spirit" - Gregory Porter
- "WomanChild" - Cécile McLorin Salvant
- "After Blue" - Tierney Sutton
Najlepszy album zespołu jazzowego:
- "Night in Calisia" - Włodek Pawlik Trio, Randy Brecker, Kalisz Philharmonic
- "Brooklyn Babylon" - Darcy James Argue's Secret Society
- "Wild Beauty" - Brussels Jazz Orchestra Featuring Joe Lovano
- "March Sublime" - Alan Ferber
- "Intrada" - Dave Slonaker Big Band
