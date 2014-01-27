Reklama

Grammy 2014 rozdane! W nocy z niedzieli na poniedziałek odbyła się 56. ceremonia wręczenia muzycznych nagród. Kto wyszedł z gali trzymając w ręku statuetkę? Największe uznanie wzbudził duet Daft Punk, który zdobył aż pięć wyróżnień. Po cztery statuetki zdobył Macklemore & Ryan Lewis. Trzy nagrody otrzymał Justin Timberlake, a dwie Lorde i Jay Z. Polska też została zauważona! W kategorii Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album statuetkę otrzymał Włodek Pawlik. Zobacz pełną listę zwycięzców

Nagranie roku:

  • "Get Lucky" - Daft Punk & Pharrell Williams
  • "Royals" - Lorde
  • "Locked Out Of Heaven" - Bruno Mars
  • "Blurred Lines" - Robin Thicke Featuring T.I. & Pharrell
  • "Radioactive" - Imagine Dragons

Album roku:

  • "Good Kid, M.A.A.D City" - Kendrick Lamar
  • "The Heist" - Macklemore & Ryan Lewis
  • 'The Blessed Unrest" - Sara Bareilles
  • "Random Access Memories" - Daft Punk
  • "Red" - Taylor Swift

Piosenka roku:

  • "Roar" - Katy Perry
  • "Royals" - Lorde
  • "Same Love" - Macklemore & Ryan Lewis Featuring Mary Lambert
  • "Just Give Me A Reason" - Pink Featuring Nate Ruess
  • "Locked Out Of Heaven" - Bruno Mars

Najlepszy nowy artysta:

  • Macklemore & Ryan Lewis
  • Kacey Musgraves
  • Ed Sheeran
  • James Blake
  • Kendrick Lamar

Najlepszy solowy występ pop:

  • "Brave" - Sara Bareilles
  • "Royals" - Lorde
  • "When I Was Your Man" - Bruno Mars
  • "Roar" - Katy Perry
  • "Mirrors" - Justin Timberlake

Najlepszy grupowy występ pop:

  • "Just Give Me A Reason" - Pink Featuring Nate Ruess
  • "Stay" - Rihanna Featuring Mikky Ekko
  • "Blurred Lines" - Robin Thicke Featuring T.I. & Pharrell
  • "Suit & Tie" - Justin Timberlake & Jay-Z
  • "Get Lucky" - Daft Punk & Pharrell Williams

Najlepszy instrumentalny album pop:

  • "Steppin' Out" - Herb Alpert
  • "The Beat" - Boney James
  • "Handpicked" - Earl Klugh
  • "Summer Horns" - Dave Koz, Gerald Albright, Mindi Abair & Richard Elliot
  • "Hacienda" - Jeff Lorber Fusion

Najlepszy album pop:

  • "Paradise" - Lana Del Rey
  • "The 20/20 Experience - The Complete Experience" - Justin Timberlake
  • "Pure Heroine" - Lorde
  • "Unorthodox Jukebox" - Bruno Mars
  • "Blurred Lines" - Robin Thicke

Najlepsze nagranie dance:

  • "Need U (100%)" - Duke Dumont Featuring A*M*E & MNEK
  • "This Is What It Feels Like" - Armin Van Buuren Featuring Trevor Guthrie
  • "Clarity" - Zedd Featuring Foxes
  • "Sweet Nothing" - Calvin Harris Featuring Florence Welch
  • "Atmosphere" - Kaskade

Najlepszy album dance:

  • "Atmosphere" - Kaskade
  • "A Color Map Of The Sun" - Pretty Lights
  • "Random Access Memories" - Daft Punk
  • "Settle" - Disclosure
  • "18 Months" - Calvin Harris

Najlepszy tradycyjny album pop:

  • "Viva Duets" - Tony Bennett & Various Artists
  • "To Be Loved" - Michael Bublé
  • "The Standards" - Gloria Estefan
  • "Cee Lo's Magic Moment" - Cee Lo Green
  • "Now" - Dionne Warwick

Najlepszy występ rockowy:

  • "Always Alright" - Alabama Shakes
  • "The Stars (Are Out Tonight)" - David Bowie
  • "Radioactive" - Imagine Dragons
  • "Kashmir" - Led Zeppelin
  • "My God Is The Sun" - Queens Of The Stone Age
  • "I'm Shakin'" - Jack White

Najlepszy występ metalowy:

  • "The Enemy Inside" - Dream Theater
  • "In Due Time" - Killswitch Engage
  • "T.N.T." - Anthrax
  • "God Is Dead?" - Black Sabbath
  • "Room 24" - Volbeat Featuring King Diamond

Najlepsza piosenka rockowa:

  • "Ain't Messin 'Round" - Gary Clark Jr.
  • "Cut Me Some Slack" - Paul McCartney, Dave Grohl, Krist Novoselic, Pat Smear
  • "Doom And Gloom" - The Rolling Stones
  • "God Is Dead?" - Black Sabbath
  • "Panic Station" - Muse

Najlepszy album rockowy:

  • "13" - Black Sabbath
  • "The Next Day" - David Bowie
  • "Mechanical Bull" - Kings Of Leon
  • "Celebration Day" - Led Zeppelin
  • "...Like Clockwork" - Queens Of The Stone Age
  • "Psychedelic Pill" - Neil Young With Crazy Horse

Najlepszy album alternatywny:

  • "The Worse Things Get, The Harder I Fight, The Harder I Fight, The More I Love You" - Neko Case
  • "Trouble Will Find Me" - The National
  • "Hesitation Marks" - Nine Inch Nails
  • "Lonerism" - Tame Impala
  • "Modern Vampires Of The City" - Vampire Weekend

Najlepszy występ R&B:

  • "Love And War" - Tamar Braxton
  • "Best Of Me" - Anthony Hamilton
  • "Nakamarra" - Hiatus Kaiyote Featuring Q-Tip
  • "How Many Drinks?" - Miguel Featuring Kendrick Lamar
  • "Something" - Snarky Puppy With Lalah Hathaway

Najlepszy występ tradycyjny R&B:

  • "Please Come Home" - Gary Clark Jr.
  • "Get It Right" - Fantasia
  • "Quiet Fire" - Maysa
  • "Hey Laura" - Gregory Porter
  • "Yesterday" - Ryan Shaw

Najlepsza piosenka R&B:

  • "Best Of Me" - Anthony Hamilton
  • "Love And War" - Tamar Braxton
  • "Only One" - PJ Morton Featuring Stevie Wonder
  • "Pusher Love Girl" - Justin Timberlake
  • "Without Me" - Fantasia Featuring Kelly Rowland & Missy Elliot

Najlepszy album współczesny:

  • "Love And War" - Tamar Braxton
  • "Side Effects Of You" - Fantasia
  • "One: In The Chamber" - Salaam Remi
  • "Unapologetic" - Rihanna
  • "New York: A Love Story" - Mack Wilds

Najlepszy album R&B

  • "R&B Divas" - Faith Evans
  • "Girl On Fire" - Alicia Keys
  • "Love In The Future" - John Legend
  • "Better" - Chrisette Michele
  • "Three Kings" - TGT

Najlepszy występ rap:

  • "Started From The Bottom" - Drake
  • "Berzerk" - Eminem
  • "Tom Ford" - Jay Z
  • "Swimming Pools (Drank)" - Kendrick Lamar
  • "Thrift Shop" - Macklemore & Ryan Lewis Featuring Wanz

Najlepszy duet rap:

  • "Power Trip" - J. Cole Featuring Miguel
  • "Part II (On The Run)" - Jay Z Featuring Beyoncé
  • "Holy Grail" - Jay Z Featuring Justin Timberlake
  • "Now Or Never" - Kendrick Lamar Featuring Mary J. Blige
  • "Remember You" - Wiz Khalifa Featuring The Weeknd

Najlepsza piosenka rap:

  • "F***in' Problems" - ASAP Rocky Featuring Drake, 2 Chainz & Kendrick Lamar
  • "Holy Grail" - Jay Z Featuring Justin Timberlake
  • "New Slaves" - Kanye West
  • "Started From The Bottom" - Drake
  • "Thrift Shop" - Macklemore & Ryan Lewis Featuring Wanz

Najlepszy album rap:

  • "Nothing Was The Same" - Drake
  • "Magna Carta...Holy Grail" - Jay Z
  • "Good Kid, M.A.A.D City" - Kendrick Lamar
  • "The Heist" - Macklemore & Ryan Lewis
  • "Yeezus" - Kanye West


Najlepszy solowy występ country:

  • "I Drive Your Truck" - Lee Brice
  • "I Want Crazy" - Hunter Hayes
  • "Mama's Broken Heart" - Miranda Lambert
  • "Wagon Wheel" - Darius Rucker
  • "Mine Would Be You" - Blake Shelton

Najlepsza piosenka country:

  • "Begin Again" - Taylor Swift
  • "I Drive Your Truck" - Lee Brice
  • "Mama's Broken Heart" - Miranda Lambert
  • "Merry Go 'Round" - Kacey Musgraves
  • "Mine Would Be You" - Blake Shelton

Najlepszy album country:

  • "Night Train" - Jason Aldean
  • "Two Lanes Of Freedom" - Tim McGraw
  • "Same Trailer Different Park" - Kacey Musgraves
  • "Based On A True Story" - Blake Shelton
  • "Red" - Taylor Swift

Najlepszy album new age:

  • "Lux" - Brian Eno
  • "Illumination" - Peter Kater
  • "Final Call" - Kitaro
  • "Awakening The Fire" - R. Carlos Nakai & Will Clipman
  • "Love's River" - Laura Sullivan

Najlepsza piosenka jazzowa:

  • "Don't Run" - Terence Blanchard, soloist
  • "Song For Maura" - Paquito D'Rivera, soloist
  • "Song Without Words #4: Duet" - Fred Hersch, soloist
  • "Stadium Jazz" - Donny McCaslin, soloist
  • "Orbits" - Wayne Shorter

Najlepszy album jazzowy:

  • "The World According To Andy Bey" - Andy Bey
  • "Attachments" - Lorraine Feather
  • "Liquid Spirit" - Gregory Porter
  • "WomanChild" - Cécile McLorin Salvant
  • "After Blue" - Tierney Sutton
Najlepszy album zespołu jazzowego:

  • "Night in Calisia" - Włodek Pawlik Trio, Randy Brecker, Kalisz Philharmonic
  • "Brooklyn Babylon" - Darcy James Argue's Secret Society
  • "Wild Beauty" - Brussels Jazz Orchestra Featuring Joe Lovano
  • "March Sublime" - Alan Ferber
  • "Intrada" - Dave Slonaker Big Band
