Zarejestruj

Niepubliczny Stomatologiczny Zakład Opieki Zdrowotnej "Aktimed"

Działalność lecznicza
Ambulatoryjne świadczenia zdrowotne

adres: ul. Żarnowiecka 6 (84-110 Krokowa)
wojewodztwo: pomorskie
powiat: Krokowa

Jednostki - Niepubliczny Stomatologiczny...

  • Niepubliczny Stomatologiczny Zakład Opieki Zdrowotnej "Aktimed"

    Krokowa, ul. Żarnowiecka 6 (pomorskie / powiat Krokowa)
    • Poradnia stomatologiczna w Krokowej
      Krokowa, ul. Żarnowiecka 6     
      Poradnia stomatologiczna
      • Leczenie stomatologiczne - Stomatologia zachowawcza z endodoncją
      • Leczenie stomatologiczne - Chirurgia stomatologiczna
      • Leczenie stomatologiczne - Periodontologia
      • Leczenie stomatologiczne - Protetyka stomatologiczna
      • Leczenie stomatologiczne - Stomatologia dziecięca
    • Poradnia stomatologiczna w Redzie
      Krokowa, ul. Żarnowiecka 6     
      Poradnia stomatologiczna
      • Leczenie stomatologiczne - Stomatologia zachowawcza z endodoncją
      • Leczenie stomatologiczne - Chirurgia stomatologiczna
      • Leczenie stomatologiczne - Periodontologia
      • Leczenie stomatologiczne - Protetyka stomatologiczna
      • Leczenie stomatologiczne - Stomatologia dziecięca
    • Poradnia stomatologiczna w Kielnie
      Krokowa, ul. Żarnowiecka 6     
      Poradnia stomatologiczna
      • Leczenie stomatologiczne - Stomatologia zachowawcza z endodoncją
      • Leczenie stomatologiczne - Chirurgia stomatologiczna
      • Leczenie stomatologiczne - Periodontologia
      • Leczenie stomatologiczne - Protetyka stomatologiczna
      • Leczenie stomatologiczne - Stomatologia dziecięca
    • Szkolny gabinet stomatologiczny w Krokowej
      Krokowa, ul. Żarnowiecka 6     
      Poradnia stomatologiczna
      • Leczenie stomatologiczne - Chirurgia stomatologiczna
      • Leczenie stomatologiczne - Periodontologia
      • Leczenie stomatologiczne - Protetyka stomatologiczna
      • Leczenie stomatologiczne - Stomatologia dziecięca
      • Leczenie stomatologiczne - Stomatologia zachowawcza z endodoncją
    • Poradnia stomatologiczna
      Krokowa, ul. Żarnowiecka 6     
      Poradnia stomatologiczna
      • Leczenie stomatologiczne - Stomatologia zachowawcza z endodoncją
    • pokaż nieaktywne komórki ZOZ
      • Poradnia stomatologiczna
        Krokowa, ul. Żarnowiecka 6     
        Poradnia stomatologiczna
        • Leczenie stomatologiczne - Stomatologia zachowawcza z endodoncją
SKOMENTUJ
KOMENTARZE (0)