Zarejestruj

Gabinet Stomatologiczny DENTOHOUSE

Działalność lecznicza
Ambulatoryjne świadczenia zdrowotne

adres: UL. FERDYNANDA ZARZYCKIEGO 23 ( TARNÓW)
powiat: M. Tarnów
tel.: 506 113 747; 14 63 03 385

Jednostki - Gabinet Stomatologiczny DENTOHOUSE

  • Gabinet Stomatologiczny DENTOHOUSE

    TARNÓW, UL. FERDYNANDA ZARZYCKIEGO 23
    Telefon: 506 113 747; 14 63 03 385
    Email: gabinet@dentohouse.pl
    Witryna: www.dentohouse.pl
    • Poradnia stomatologiczna
      TARNÓW, UL. FERDYNANDA ZARZYCKIEGO 23      Telefon: 506 113 747; 14 63 03 385  
      Poradnia stomatologiczna
      • Leczenie stomatologiczne - Stomatologia zachowawcza z endodoncją
      • Leczenie stomatologiczne - Stomatologia dziecięca
      • Leczenie stomatologiczne - Protetyka stomatologiczna
SKOMENTUJ
KOMENTARZE (0)