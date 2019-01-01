Działalność lecznicza
Ambulatoryjne świadczenia zdrowotne
adres: UL. FERDYNANDA ZARZYCKIEGO 23 ( TARNÓW)
powiat: M. Tarnów
tel.: 506 113 747; 14 63 03 385
email: gabinet@dentohouse.pl
www: www.dentohouse.pl
Jednostki - Gabinet Stomatologiczny DENTOHOUSE
Poradnia stomatologiczna
- Leczenie stomatologiczne - Stomatologia zachowawcza z endodoncją
- Leczenie stomatologiczne - Stomatologia dziecięca
- Leczenie stomatologiczne - Protetyka stomatologiczna
