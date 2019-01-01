DENTICA Centrum Stomatologii i Implantologii

adres: UL. STAROWIEJSKA 39 (34-730 Mszana Dolna)
wojewodztwo: małopolskie
powiat: Mszana Dolna
tel.: 18 33 10 255
email: magdam1@interia.pl
Jednostki - DENTICA CENTRUM STOMATOLOGII I...
Poradnia stomatologiczna
- Leczenie stomatologiczne - Stomatologia zachowawcza z endodoncją
- Leczenie stomatologiczne - Stomatologia dziecięca
- Leczenie stomatologiczne - Protetyka stomatologiczna
- Leczenie stomatologiczne - Periodontologia
- Leczenie stomatologiczne - Chirurgia stomatologiczna
- Rentgenodiagnostyka - Radiologia i diagnostyka obrazowa
