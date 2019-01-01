Zarejestruj

DENTICA CENTRUM STOMATOLOGII I IMPLANTOLOGII

adres: UL. STAROWIEJSKA 39 (34-730 Mszana Dolna)
wojewodztwo: małopolskie
powiat: Mszana Dolna
tel.: 18 33 10 255

Jednostki - DENTICA CENTRUM STOMATOLOGII I...

  • DENTICA Centrum Stomatologii i Implantologii

    Mszana Dolna, ul. Starowiejska 39 (małopolskie / powiat Mszana Dolna)
    Telefon: 18 33 10 255
    Email: magdam1@interia.pl
    • Poradnia stomatologiczna z rentgenodiagnostyką
      Mszana Dolna, ul. Starowiejska 39      Telefon: 18 33 10 255  
      Poradnia stomatologiczna
      • Leczenie stomatologiczne - Stomatologia zachowawcza z endodoncją
      • Leczenie stomatologiczne - Stomatologia dziecięca
      • Leczenie stomatologiczne - Protetyka stomatologiczna
      • Leczenie stomatologiczne - Periodontologia
      • Leczenie stomatologiczne - Chirurgia stomatologiczna
      • Rentgenodiagnostyka - Radiologia i diagnostyka obrazowa
SKOMENTUJ
KOMENTARZE (0)