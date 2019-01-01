Działalność lecznicza
Ambulatoryjne świadczenia zdrowotne
adres: ul. Gustawa Morcinka 9-11 (40-124 Katowice)
wojewodztwo: śląskie
powiat: M. Katowice
tel.: 32 25 84 885
email: neomed@neomed.com.pl
Jednostki - Centrum Stomatologii NEOMED
Centrum Stomatologii NEOMEDKatowice, ul. Gustawa Morcinka 9-11 (śląskie / powiat M. Katowice)Telefon: 32 25 84 885
Email: neomed@neomed.com.pl
Witryna: www.dentysta.katowice.pl
Poradnia stomatologiczna
- Leczenie stomatologiczne - Stomatologia zachowawcza z endodoncją
- Leczenie stomatologiczne - Chirurgia stomatologiczna
- Leczenie stomatologiczne - Ortodoncja
- Leczenie stomatologiczne - Periodontologia
- Leczenie stomatologiczne - Protetyka stomatologiczna
- Leczenie stomatologiczne - Stomatologia dziecięca
