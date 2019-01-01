Centrum Stomatologiczne "UŚMIECH" Kamil Zarzycki

Działalność lecznicza
Dostawcy świadczeń z zakresu lecznictwa ambulatoryjnego
adres: Sokola 33B (59-300 Lubin)
wojewodztwo: dolnośląskie
powiat: Lubin
tel.: 076 849-10-88
email: zkamil@tlen.pl
Jednostki - Centrum Stomatologiczne "UŚMIECH"...
-
Poradnia stomatologicznaLubin, Sokola 33B
Poradnia stomatologiczna
- Leczenie stomatologiczne - Chirurgia stomatologiczna
- Leczenie stomatologiczne - Ortodoncja
- Leczenie stomatologiczne - Periodontologia
- Leczenie stomatologiczne - Stomatologia dziecięca
- Leczenie stomatologiczne - Stomatologia zachowawcza z endodoncją
-
Poradnia protetycznaLubin, Sokola 33B
Poradnia protetyki stomatologicznej
- Leczenie stomatologiczne - Protetyka stomatologiczna
-
