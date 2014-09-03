W londyńskim The Royal Opera House odbyła się wielka impreza GQ Men of the Year Awards 2014. Na imprezie pojawił się ogromny tłum świetnie ubranych gwiazd. Do najlepiej wyglądających zaliczamy top modelkę Carę Delevingne, która w koronkowej kreacji Bruberry Prorsum wyglądała obłędnie!

Reklama

Gwiazdy na GQ Men of the Year Awards 2014

Nie można również zapomnieć o Kim Kardashian, która w srebrnej spódnicy Ralph & Russo (jesień 2014), i skórzanym bustierze Atsuko Kudo prezentowała się fantastycznie. Odważnie i ekstrawagancko. Na srebro postawiła również Rita Ora. Brytyjska artystka w długiej kreacji Zuhaira Murada wyglądała bardzo efektownie. Podobnie jak Jessie J, która w zielonej sukni z jedwabiu chwaliła się zgrabnymi nogami.

Na imprezie pojawiły się również takie gwiazdy jak Lindsay Lohan, czy Nicole Scherzinger z Ellie Goulding w kreacjach projektu Ermanno Scervino. A na koniec Pippa Middleton. Książęca siostra na imprezie pojawiła się w sukience projektu BOSS. Swój look uzupełniła sandałkami, które trochę zepsuły całość i wyglądała w nich dość babciowato.

Reklama

Więcej kreacji największych gwiazd:

Gwiazdy na festiwalu filmowym w Wenecji

Aktorki XL na rozdaniu Emmy Awards 2014

Gwiazdy na MTV Video Music Awards 2014

Zobaczcie więcej gwiazd na imprezie GQ:

