Gwiazdy na imprezie GQ - Kim Kardashian - Cara Delevingne
Zobaczcie, jak wyglądały tym razem!
W londyńskim The Royal Opera House odbyła się wielka impreza GQ Men of the Year Awards 2014. Na imprezie pojawił się ogromny tłum świetnie ubranych gwiazd. Do najlepiej wyglądających zaliczamy top modelkę Carę Delevingne, która w koronkowej kreacji Bruberry Prorsum wyglądała obłędnie!
Gwiazdy na GQ Men of the Year Awards 2014
Nie można również zapomnieć o Kim Kardashian, która w srebrnej spódnicy Ralph & Russo (jesień 2014), i skórzanym bustierze Atsuko Kudo prezentowała się fantastycznie. Odważnie i ekstrawagancko. Na srebro postawiła również Rita Ora. Brytyjska artystka w długiej kreacji Zuhaira Murada wyglądała bardzo efektownie. Podobnie jak Jessie J, która w zielonej sukni z jedwabiu chwaliła się zgrabnymi nogami.
Na imprezie pojawiły się również takie gwiazdy jak Lindsay Lohan, czy Nicole Scherzinger z Ellie Goulding w kreacjach projektu Ermanno Scervino. A na koniec Pippa Middleton. Książęca siostra na imprezie pojawiła się w sukience projektu BOSS. Swój look uzupełniła sandałkami, które trochę zepsuły całość i wyglądała w nich dość babciowato.
Zobaczcie więcej gwiazd na imprezie GQ:
GQ Men of the Year Awards 2014: Jessie J
GQ Men of the Year Awards 2014: Kim Kardashian
GQ Men of the Year Awards 2014: Kim Kardashian
GQ Men of the Year Awards 2014: Rita Ora
GQ Men of the Year Awards 2014: Cara Delevingne
GQ Men of the Year Awards 2014: Cara Dlevingne
GQ Men of the Year Awards 2014: Cara Dlevingne
GQ Men of the Year Awards 2014: Lindsay Lohan
GQ Men of the Year Awards 2014: Lindsay Lohan
GQ Men of the Year Awards 2014: Ellie Goulding
GQ Men of the Year Awards 2014: Ellie Goulding
GQ Men of the Year Awards 2014: Pippa Middleton
GQ Men of the Year Awards 2014: Pippa Middleton
GQ Men of the Year Awards 2014: Jourdan Dunn