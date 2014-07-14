Giorgio Armani haute couture jesień 2014

Reklama

Pod nazwą Giorgio Armani Privé kryją się propozycje Haute Couture. Tym razem Giorgio Armani podczas paryskiego pokazu w słynnym Théâtre National de Chaillot, na jesień 2014 zaprezentował kolekcję, w której przeważały czerń i czerwień. Pokaz otworzyła seria krótkich kreacji w bardziej minimalistycznym stylu, by na koniec designer zaprezentował prawdziwe dzieła sztuki w wersji maxi i płaszcze w graficzne printy rodem z lat 60.

Giorgio Armani Privé na jesień 2014

Wśród tkanin przeważały przeźroczyste tiule, które kaskadowo ułożone tworzyły niesamowite sylwetki. Eleganckie stworzone z rozmachem, jak na kolekcję haute couture przystało suknie były przepiękne. Wśród sukien, które nigdy nie trafią do otwartej sprzedaży zauważyłyśmy jeden element, który może okazać się hitem nadchodzących sezonów. Mianowicie lateksowe rękawiczki w czerni i czerwieni. Ten dodatek można łatwo skopiować.

Więcej mody haute couture:

Zajrzyjcie do galerii z modą haute couture od Armani Privé:

