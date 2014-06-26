River Island kolejny sezon z rzędu wychodzi naprzeciw oczekiwaniom festiwalowiczów. Pióropusze, wianki, rzemyki, korale, czy frędzle – pozwolą stworzyć wręcz sceniczny wizerunek i poczuć się gwiazda wieczoru! A przed nami w końcu Open'er 2014!

Moda festiwalowa 2014

Każdy kto miał okazję bawić się na plenerowych koncertach przyzna, że trzeba przygotować się na wszelkie niespodzianki, jakie potrafi przynieść zabawa pod gołym niebem. Z tych praktycznych powodów w festiwalowej kolekcji River Island znalazły się też kalosze, żelowe sandały, lekkie i nieprzemakalne parki oraz bluzy. A do tego przeciwdeszczowe peleryny i zabawne nakładki na buty! Kolorowe tkaniny i aplikacje to tylko narzędzie w rękach festiwalowych stylistów. Zatem do dzieła!

