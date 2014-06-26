Festiwalowa kolekcja River Island - Trendy sezonu - Moda lato 2014
Zobaczcie, jak wygląda nowa kampania marki
River Island kolejny sezon z rzędu wychodzi naprzeciw oczekiwaniom festiwalowiczów. Pióropusze, wianki, rzemyki, korale, czy frędzle – pozwolą stworzyć wręcz sceniczny wizerunek i poczuć się gwiazda wieczoru! A przed nami w końcu Open'er 2014!
Moda festiwalowa 2014
Każdy kto miał okazję bawić się na plenerowych koncertach przyzna, że trzeba przygotować się na wszelkie niespodzianki, jakie potrafi przynieść zabawa pod gołym niebem. Z tych praktycznych powodów w festiwalowej kolekcji River Island znalazły się też kalosze, żelowe sandały, lekkie i nieprzemakalne parki oraz bluzy. A do tego przeciwdeszczowe peleryny i zabawne nakładki na buty! Kolorowe tkaniny i aplikacje to tylko narzędzie w rękach festiwalowych stylistów. Zatem do dzieła!
Zajrzyjcie do galerii z festiwalowymi propozycjami od RI:
sandały na koturnie
wzorzysty top
sandały
okulary przeciwsłoneczne
kimono z frędzlami
torba z frędzlami
kimono z frędzlami
nakładki na buty
spódniczka mini
sandały na koturnie
kamizelka
top
opaska na włosy
narzutka przeciwdeszczowa
strój kąpielowy
ramoneska
szorty
top
szorty
strój kąpielowe
wzorzyste spodnie
bransoletka
kimono z frędzlami
bransoletki
bustier
saszetka
kolczyki