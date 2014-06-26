Reklama

River Island kolejny sezon z rzędu wychodzi naprzeciw oczekiwaniom festiwalowiczów. Pióropusze, wianki, rzemyki, korale, czy frędzle – pozwolą stworzyć wręcz sceniczny wizerunek i poczuć się gwiazda wieczoru! A przed nami w końcu Open'er 2014!

Moda festiwalowa 2014

Każdy kto miał okazję bawić się na plenerowych koncertach przyzna, że trzeba przygotować się na wszelkie niespodzianki, jakie potrafi przynieść zabawa pod gołym niebem. Z tych praktycznych powodów w festiwalowej kolekcji River Island znalazły się też kalosze, żelowe sandały, lekkie i nieprzemakalne parki oraz bluzy. A do tego przeciwdeszczowe peleryny i zabawne nakładki na buty! Kolorowe tkaniny i aplikacje to tylko narzędzie w rękach festiwalowych stylistów. Zatem do dzieła!

Zajrzyjcie do galerii z festiwalowymi propozycjami od RI:

1 z 27

Moda festiwalowa River Island - sandały na koturnie

2 z 27

Moda festiwalowa River Island - wzorzysty top

3 z 27

Moda festiwalowa River Island - sandały

4 z 27

Moda festiwalowa River Island - okulary przeciwsłoneczne

5 z 27

Moda festiwalowa River Island - kimono z frędzlami

6 z 27

Moda festiwalowa River Island - torba z frędzlami

7 z 27

Moda festiwalowa River Island - kimono z frędzlami

8 z 27

Moda festiwalowa River Island - nakładki na buty

9 z 27

Moda festiwalowa River Island - spódniczka mini

10 z 27

Moda festiwalowa River Island - sandały na koturnie

11 z 27

Moda festiwalowa River Island - kamizelka

12 z 27

Moda festiwalowa River Island - top

13 z 27

Moda festiwalowa River Island - opaska na włosy

14 z 27

Moda festiwalowa River Island - narzutka przeciwdeszczowa

15 z 27

Moda festiwalowa River Island - strój kąpielowy

16 z 27

Moda festiwalowa River Island - ramoneska

17 z 27

Moda festiwalowa River Island - szorty

18 z 27

Moda festiwalowa River Island - top

19 z 27

Moda festiwalowa River Island - szorty

20 z 27

Moda festiwalowa River Island - strój kąpielowe

21 z 27

Moda festiwalowa River Island - wzorzyste spodnie

22 z 27

Moda festiwalowa River Island - bransoletka

23 z 27

Moda festiwalowa River Island - kimono z frędzlami

24 z 27

Moda festiwalowa River Island - bransoletki

25 z 27

Moda festiwalowa River Island - bustier

26 z 27

Moda festiwalowa River Island - saszetka

27 z 27

Moda festiwalowa River Island - kolczyki

