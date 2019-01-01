Zarejestruj

Zhoushan Batten Import and Export Co.,Ltd is a member of Batten Group, specializes in exporting kinds accessory parts of plastics machinery, and annual sales is more than 5 Million US dollar.BATTEN devote on high quality screw barrel and professional rapid service to bring more benefit to customers!Our products are mainly exported to dozens of countries such as Egypt, India, Bangladesh, Romania, England, Poland, Czech, Brazil, Argentina, Turkey, Mexico, Chile and Spain,U.S.A,Canada and so on.Zhoushan Batten Import and Export Co.,LtdTel: 0086-580-8015962Fax: 0086-580-8016961E-mail: sales@batten-machinery.comAdd：No.5#,1st Branch,Lingang 2nd Road,Dinghai District,Zhoushan City,ChinaURL:https://www.batten-machinery.com/product/imm-screw-barrel/

