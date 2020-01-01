Zhejiang Zhongxin New Energy Technology Co., Ltd. is a professional China electromagnetic relays manufacturers and relays factory, established in February 2016 after the Haiyan Zhongxin Electronics Co., Ltd.'s stock reform, with a registered capital of 30 million yuan. Is a high-tech enterprise specializing in the research and development, production, sales and service of High voltage direct current relays for new energy, automotive relays, magnetic holding relays, general electromagnetic relays and other products. It has more than 350 skilled employees, more than 50 highly educated technical R & D and management staff, more than 50 kinds of products and 1,000 models, and an annual production capacity of more than 50 million.