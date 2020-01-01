Zarejestruj

Zhejiang Zhongxin New Energy Technology Co., Ltd.

Zhejiang Zhongxin New Energy Technology Co., Ltd.

Zhejiang Zhongxin New Energy Technology Co., Ltd. is a professional China electromagnetic relays manufacturers and relays factory, established in February 2016 after the Haiyan Zhongxin Electronics Co., Ltd.'s stock reform, with a registered capital of 30 million yuan. Is a high-tech enterprise specializing in the research and development, production, sales and service of High voltage direct current relays for new energy, automotive relays, magnetic holding relays, general electromagnetic relays and other products. It has more than 350 skilled employees, more than 50 highly educated technical R & D and management staff, more than 50 kinds of products and 1,000 models, and an annual production capacity of more than 50 million.

As a leading electromagnetic relays manufacturers and China relays factory, Zhongxin New Energy Technology Co., Ltd supply wholesale electromagnetic relays online.

Zhejiang Zhongxin New Energy Technology Co., Ltd.

Dane kontaktowe

Adres No.339 Jixing Road, Wanghai Street, Haiyan County, Zhejiang Province ,

Telefon 8657386810968

E-mail hyzhongxin@126.com

www http://www.zhongxin-relay.com/

