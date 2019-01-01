As a famous disposable IV sets Manufacturers and suppliers in China, Zhejiang Jinghuan Medical Apparatus Co., Ltd. is an international trade enterprise combined with factory,specializing in the manufacturing of Disposable syringe,Disposable infusion set, Disposable IV sets, Disposable hypodermic needle,Disposable scalp vein needle,Disposable vagina speculum. Since establishment, our company has always adhered to the quality policy of “Excellent Quality and Excellent Service”. At present, our products are mainly sold domestically and are also constantly developing export trade.