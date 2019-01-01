Zarejestruj

Zhejiang Jinghuan Medical Apparatus Co., Ltd.

Wizytówka
Zdjęcia
Kontakt
Zhejiang Jinghuan Medical Apparatus Co., Ltd.

Zhejiang Jinghuan Medical Apparatus Co., Ltd is an international wholesale Disposable IV Sets Manufacturers and Disposable IV Set suppliers in China, Welcome!

Galeria zdjęc

As a famous disposable IV sets Manufacturers and suppliers in China, Zhejiang Jinghuan Medical Apparatus Co., Ltd. is an international trade enterprise combined with factory,specializing in the manufacturing of Disposable syringe,Disposable infusion set, Disposable IV sets, Disposable hypodermic needle,Disposable scalp vein needle,Disposable vagina speculum. Since establishment, our company has always adhered to the quality policy of “Excellent Quality and Excellent Service”. At present, our products are mainly sold domestically and are also constantly developing export trade.

Zhejiang Jinghuan Medical Apparatus Co., Ltd.

Zobacz wszystkie zdjęcia

Dane kontaktowe

Adres Shaowa Village Industrial Zone,Qinggang Town,Yuhuan City,Zhejiang,China ,

Telefon 8657687101256 , 8618869996568

E-mail jinghuan@zjjhyl.com

www http://www.jinghuanmedical.com/

Zhejiang Jinghuan Medical Apparatus Co., Ltd.Zhejiang Jinghuan Medical Apparatus Co., Ltd.
Zhejiang Jinghuan Medical Apparatus Co., Ltd is an international wholesale Disposable...
Shaowa Village Industrial Zone,Qinggang Town,Yuhuan City,Zhejiang,China
Hi-Tech Medical - Ciśnieniomierz
Dyskutując o zdrowiu nierzadko zapomina się, jak dużą rolę w diagnostyce,...
Ul.Syta 114w 02-987
Zakład Gospodarczy BURSA
Nieodpłatna bursa.
Morcinka 9
Dobranoc HostelDobranoc Hostel
Szukasz komfortowego noclegu w świetnej cenie a do tego w sercu Poznania? Zajrzyj na...
Poznan Strzelecka 8 20
Hostel Lublin
Nasz hostel usytuowany jest w centrum. Konkurencyjne ceny (35 zł za nocleg) i dość...
Lublin Lubartowska 60
Szkolne Schronisko Młodzieżowe w KoninieSzkolne Schronisko Młodzieżowe w Koninie
Jesteśmy placówką oświatową, oferujemy 54 miejsca noclegowe w pokojach 4 i 8...
Konin Staffa 5
Fusion Hostel
Fusion Hostel&Hotel to marka proponująca tani nocleg w dobrym standardzie, to...
Poznań Św. Marcin 72 66
Bacówka PTTK nad Wierchomlą
Schronisko górskie...
Muszyna
Zobacz więcej - Schroniska