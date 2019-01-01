Zhejiang Chuangmei Electromechanical Co., Ltd. is located in Wenling City on the central coast of Zhejiang. As a professional China Vibrator Motors manufacturer and Concrete Vibrator factory, our company is a provincial high-tech enterprise, a high-tech enterprise in the city, and currently produces various types of permanent magnet synchronous motor pump. Chinese energy-saving product certification certificate of permanent magnet synchronous motor has been obtained.