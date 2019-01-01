Taizhou Ming Pai Packing Co., Ltd.
Taizhou Ming Pai Packing Co., Ltd is a China Strapping Machines Manufacturers and Strapping Packing Tools Suppliers,provide the best Strapping Machine Price.
Galeria zdjęc
Established in 2014, Taizhou Mingpai Packing Co., Ltd. is a professional China strapping machines manufacturers and strapping packing tools suppliers, our factory specialized in the development and production of pneumatic, manual, battery powered, semi-automatic and automatic strapping tools and machines for PET/PP strapping machines and steel strap,offer the best Strapping Machine Price. We are located in Taizhou city, Zhejiang province, with convenient transportation access.
Dane kontaktowe
Adres NO.12,SHANGJIN XIAN,HONGJIA STREET,JIAOJIANG,TAIZHOU,ZHEJIANG, CHINA ,
Telefon 8657688031345
E-mail 3051511384@qq.com