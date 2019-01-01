Taizhou Huangyan Yongsheng Mould Co., Ltd, founded in 2007, is located at Zhejiang province china mould town Huangyan, superior geography location. close to the nearby Hangzhou and Ningbo port, As a famous China Plastic injection mould manufacturers and Food packaging moulds factory, we are specializing in the development, Needle valve preform molds, various cap molds, automatic flip molds, medical injection molds, packaging molds, pipe fitting molds, bottle blowing molds, household molds, etc.