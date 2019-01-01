Zarejestruj

Taizhou Huangyan Yongsheng Mould Co., Ltd

Taizhou Huangyan Yongsheng Mould co., ltd is China Food Packaging Moulds Manufacturers and Plastic Injection Mould Suppliers, factory offer Food Packaging Mould and Plastic Injection Mould online.

Taizhou Huangyan Yongsheng Mould Co., Ltd, founded in 2007, is located at Zhejiang province china mould town Huangyan, superior geography location. close to the nearby Hangzhou and Ningbo port, As a famous China Plastic injection mould manufacturers and Food packaging moulds factory, we are specializing in the development, Needle valve preform molds, various cap molds, automatic flip molds, medical injection molds, packaging molds, pipe fitting molds, bottle blowing molds, household molds, etc.

Dane kontaktowe

Adres ShiGuiAo industy zoon, Chengjiang, HuangYan,TaiZhou,Zhejiang,China ,

Telefon 8657684218949

E-mail ys1@ysmou.com

www http://www.ysmou.com/

Taizhou Huangyan Yongsheng Mould Co., Ltd
