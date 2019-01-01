Zarejestruj

Shengzhou Zhongzhi New Materials Co., Ltd. is a professional China Ground Rod Manufacturers and Earth Rod Factory,which is devoted to the integration of production, research and foreign trade. The main products are as listing:all kinds of grounding rods – such as Copper clad steel grounding rods,Earth Rod and others,We have our own testing lab and the most advanced and complete inspection equipment,which can ensure the quality of the products.We are professional original copper bonded Grounding products manufacturer with our own electroplating plant and component manufacturing base. The main production lines include Raw material procurement, Cutting, Lathing, Washing, Electroplating and StorageContact UsTEL: +86-575-83706099FAX:+86-575-83721210Mob: +86 18717948786Email: janeyujieclear@163.comADD：Junma electroplate factory, Keqiao District, Shaoxing City, Zhejiang, China.URL:https://www.szzzxcl.com/product/ground-rodearth-rod/

