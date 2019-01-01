Ningbo Xiatao Plastic Industry Co., Ltd was established in 1998, and locates in the beautiful seaside city-Xiangshan,Ningbo. as a professional China zinc die casting manufacturers and non metallic fittings factory, we are specializes in wholesale Product, plastic Conduit connectors, zinc die-casting fittings,steel and malleable products. To control the quality,we have passed ISO9001:2015 and TS16949:2002 quality systemapproval,and some of the products got the approval of UL,CSA and ROHS etc. we has a team of skillful and experienced,which help customers to design reliable and effective solutions.