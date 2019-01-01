NINGBO SUNLE LIGHTING ELECTRIC CO., LTD
Ningbo sunle lighting Co.,Ltd is a China Garden Lights Manufacturers and Led Street Lights Suppliers, our factory offer wolesale Led Garden Lights for sale.
Galeria zdjęc
Ningbo sunle lighting Co., Ltd is a joint-stock enterprise specializing in the development, production, marking and service of illumination & electric products like China Led Flood Lights Suppliers. It covers 11,000 square meters in total including 18,000 square meters of constructed area. It is situated in Xikou Industrial Zone, fenghua, Ningbo, only 20 Kilometers from Ningbo Airport and as well as the oriental giant-Ningbo port with elegant surroudings and convenient traffic.
Dane kontaktowe
Adres N0.56-1 East zhongxing Road, Xikou Town, Fenghua City, Ningbo, Zhejiang Province, China ,
Telefon 8657488900762
E-mail sale@sunlecn.com