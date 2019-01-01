Zarejestruj

NINGBO JAZZ PACKAGING CO.,LTD. is a professional China Cosmetic Packaging Factory and Treatment Pumps Wholesalers,we are specialized in high-grade cosmetics packaging, like cosmetics pen, airless bottle,treatment pumps,cream jar, perfume sprays, glass bottle, aluminum jar/cap etc. The company owns an independent production factory which already has more than 20 years history, and has senior engineers, professional mould designers to develop new products. All the advantages make us become one of the best suppliers with full specifications and good qualities. We have focused on customer service and quality products for worldwide markets, searching the latest, perfect and most suitable products for the customers to make their products more competitive. Welcome new and old friends both domestic and overseas to advance hand in hand and create mutual brilliance. Ningbo Jazz Packaging Co.,LtdContact Us::Add: Rm#1801,Yuyao Zhongsu Shipu Hotel,#232 North Xinjian Road,Yuyao315400,Ningbo,ChinaTEL:0086-0574-6253-0191FAX:0086-0574-6253-0567E-mail: sales@jzpak.comURL:https://www.jzpak.com/product/lotion-bottle/

Telefon 8605746253-0191 , 8605746253-0191

E-mail sales@jzpak.com

www http://www.jzpak.com/

