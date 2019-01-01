Zarejestruj

Baodi Plastic Valve Co., Ltd is a China Plastic Valves Manufacturers and Pipe Valves fittings Suppliers. Our Factory offfer wholesale Plastic Valves for sale.

Ningbo Baodi Plastic Valve Co., Ltd., Sino-foreign joint ventures, locates at economic & technological development zone in Beilun, Ningbo, a beautiful coastal city, with elegant surroundings and convenient transportation. There is a modern and standard plant occupying an area of about 20 thousand sq.m., and a construction floor of about 25 thousand sq.m. It's a professional China PVC Ball Valves Suppliers specialized in research, design, manufacture and sales. We aim to meet all our customers’ request by best quality and service. Welcome your inquiry and visits!

Dane kontaktowe

Adres NO.42 Yongjiang Road,Beilun,Ningbo city, Zhejiang province,P.R.China ,

Telefon 8657486817753 , 8618067120991

E-mail baodivalve@bdsjfm.com

www http://www.bdsjfm.com/

