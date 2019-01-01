Inshare Furniture Co., Ltd was established in 2018, located in Huangyan, Zhejiang, which is famous for “plastic city and mould town”. Inshare’s furniture includes plastic-steel chair & table, plastic PC chair, dining chairs, outdoor leisure chair & table, lounge sets etc. For different customer’s market, our chairs have many different styles,sizes and colors. Inshare has a professional developing team, who can continuously capture the international fashion trends and bring the latest design concept into new products.