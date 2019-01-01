Zarejestruj

Inshare Furniture Co., Ltd

Inshare Furniture Co., Ltd

Inshare Furniture Co., Ltd is a China Outdoor Furniture Manufacturers and Garden Furniture Suppliers,factory manufacturing of wholesale Outdoor Garden Furniture for sale.

Inshare Furniture Co., Ltd was established in 2018, located in Huangyan, Zhejiang, which is famous for “plastic city and mould town”. Inshare’s furniture includes plastic-steel chair & table, plastic PC chair, dining chairs, outdoor leisure chair & table, lounge sets etc. For different customer’s market, our chairs have many different styles,sizes and colors. Inshare has a professional developing team, who can continuously capture the international fashion trends and bring the latest design concept into new products.

Inshare Furniture Co., Ltd

Adres No.38,Kaituo Road, Xinqian, Kaituo Road, Huangyan, Taizhou, Zhejiang, China ,

Telefon 8657684353988 , 15067657888

E-mail info@insharecn.com

www http://www.insharefurniture.com

